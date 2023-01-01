BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy New Year! We are starting out the day with temperatures in the 40s across most of Vermont, but colder temperatures in the 30s are already spilling into northern New York and the Adirondacks. Winds have shifted northwesterly with a cold frontal passage and we’ll see cooler air filtering in through the day. That means we’ll see our warmest temperatures of the day in the morning and early afternoon hours, with temperatures falling into the 30s and low 40s during the afternoon.

Widespread showers have tapered off and there will only be small chances for light, leftover showers through this afternoon, mainly across the high terrain. As colder temperatures filter in, these will change over to snow. A clipper system will bring another chance for light snow showers Monday. Again, they won’t be heavy and won’t amount to much of anything.

A larger low pressure system approaches Monday night into Tuesday. We may see a short period of freezing rain, especially in eastern areas, before temperatures warm and we see all rain Tuesday through Wednesday. Steady rain is likely Tuesday with showers lingering into Wednesday. Temperatures once again surge into the 50s Wednesday. A cold front comes through into Thursday, dropping temperatures and likely bringing a brief period of snow before precipitation ends.

We’ll finally see some temperatures more appropriate for early January by Thursday and the end of the week.

Have a great first day of the year!

-Jess Langlois

