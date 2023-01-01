Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re going to be ringing in the new year on a spring-like note. Temperatures remain very mild for this time of year and a batch of showers has moved into the area. If you’re headed out this evening, plan for rounds of showers, drizzle and mist. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 40s straight through the midnight mark and the early hours of 2023.

Showers will taper off quickly Sunday morning as a cold front brings cooler temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s by afternoon. A few lingering showers are possible along the high terrain or in the NEK. Any leftover showers will change over to snow through the day as temperatures drop, but won’t amount to much of anything.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with the chance for a few scattered snow showers as a weak disturbance passes north of us. Another system comes in Tuesday that could bring a brief period of freezing rain at onset before temperatures surge well into the 40s and all precipitation changes over to rain.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as temperatures once again surge into the 50s with ongoing rain chances. Temperatures finally drop closer normal for this time of year late in the week.

Happy (almost) New Year!

-Jess Langlois

