Becker ties Brennan on UVM all-time wins list

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After UVM’s victory over UMBC on Sunday, head coach John Becker tied former head man Tom Brennan on the program’s all-time wins list with 264 victories.

“It means a lot. It will mean a lot more when I break it. It’s a huge feat,” Becker said of the achievement. “Vermont has been playing basketball for over 100 years and to think I will hold the all-time wins record at some point is special. Especially topping Tom Brennan who is a good friend and a legend, I’ll be able to hold that over him a little bit, which will be nice.”

Prior to UVM’s home game against Toledo in December, Brennan told WCAX: “I’m so proud, I’m so excited for John and our team. It’s been a wonderful opportunity for me to be able to stay here and watch him do his thing and see how great he’s made this program. It’s just unbelievable.”

The Catamounts host Bryant on Thursday, January 5. Tipoff is set for 7 pm.

