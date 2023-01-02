Elderly inmate at the Springfield prison passes away in hospital

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of 74-year-old prison inmate Henry Butson. Originally from St. Johnsbury, Butson was incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield serving a 25-year-sentence for two counts of second-degree murder.

He was brought by ambulance from the facility to Springfield Hospital at about 6am Sunday after experiencing difficulty breathing and other medical problems.

Butson received emergency care at the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after 9am.

A detective responded to Springfield hospital to perform a death investigation and they do not suspect foul play at this time.

An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.

He had been in the prison infirmary since Dec. 2, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Vt. police investigate one of their own after items go missing from evidence room
The minimum wage is going up this weekend in both Vermont and New York's North Country. - File...
Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023
A public meeting about the planned "Diverging Diamond Interchange" in Colchester has been...
Meeting to update public on Colchester ‘Diverging Diamond Interchange’ plan
In the first three months that Vermont has allowed the retail sale of marijuana for adult...
Recreational marijuana dispensaries on the rise in Vermont
A new report from Vermont lawmakers might change how the state pays for its schools, using...
Should Vermont education funding come from income or property taxes?

Latest News

Vermont's Baby New Year 2023
Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans
File: photo
New York becomes sixth state to legalize human composting
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul
New York state to swear in officials for new term
File Image
Legal Services Vermont to launch program for low income Vermonters