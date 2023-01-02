Elderly inmate at the Springfield prison passes away in hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of 74-year-old prison inmate Henry Butson. Originally from St. Johnsbury, Butson was incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield serving a 25-year-sentence for two counts of second-degree murder.

He was brought by ambulance from the facility to Springfield Hospital at about 6am Sunday after experiencing difficulty breathing and other medical problems.

Butson received emergency care at the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after 9am.

A detective responded to Springfield hospital to perform a death investigation and they do not suspect foul play at this time.

An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.

He had been in the prison infirmary since Dec. 2, 2022.

