Full circle: CityPlace project to bring housing back to urban renewal zone

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Concrete is being poured at Burlington’s largest housing project. CityPlace will bring hundreds of units to the downtown. For some, the project evokes memories of what this part of the city was like decades ago. Now, it’s being transformed yet again.

The construction underway will replace the old Town Center Mall that was torn down a few years ago. But before the mall and other commercial buildings were there, the area was part of a large, residential neighborhood. With this latest transformation, the city hopes this will again become a place to live, work, and shop downtown.

“Everything from that neighborhood is gone, so if I name a landmark, you aren’t going to know where it is because it’s all gone,” Monica Farrington said.

Farrington grew up living in a house in the Old Italian Neighborhood of Burlington. Her grandmother owned a 20-room house that stood on South Champlain Street.

“It was a wonderful neighborhood,” Farrington said. “Everybody was friendly, everybody knew one another. If you walked up or down the street, you knew the names of the people you ran into or walked by their porches the people sitting out. It was safe.”

But the neighborhood was aging, some of the properties rundown and it became a target for urban renewal. That nationwide program aimed to revitalize blighted neighborhoods and spur the development of modern commercial buildings. The vote was taken to demolish every home in the neighborhood.

“The news of the urban renewal was devastating to my family and to everybody else,” Farrington recalled. “They all started worrying about where they were going to go to, how much money they were going to be given for their property.”

More than 150 families on 27 acres were forced out. Their homes were replaced by the mall, a bank and hotel, and other large commercial buildings that filled in over the next few decades.

Sections of Pine and St. Paul streets were severed to make way for the mall.

Brian Pine, Burlington’s director of community and economic development, says ultimately urban renewal did bring economic vitality to the city. But critics say the human strife outweighed that success.

“There’s no way to bring back what was done or to make up for what was done 50 years ago, but the redevelopment and the reconnecting of those two streets-- Pine and St. Paul-- is a significant benefit and hopefully a way to make amends,” Pine said.

Now, Burlington’s downtown is undergoing a new transformation for the third time in around 50 years. This fall, construction began on “the pit,” which is what the area was called after the mall was torn down. The project will include 427 units of housing and tens of thousands of square footage of business space.

One of the CityPlace partners behind the development is Dave Farrington, the nephew of Monica Farrington who saw her family home bulldozed here a half-century ago.

“It’s nice that it’s kind of coming full circle, that the area is going to get the roads back. We’re standing in Pine Street and Bank off Cherry over there and eventually become a neighborhood of 600 or 700 people,” Dave Farrington said.

After urban renewal, protections such as the rehabilitation tax credit were born to ensure that families are better supported if they are forced from their homes.

CEDO Director Brian Pine also believes that where urban renewal failed in protecting the cultural memories of that area of the city, it helped strengthen the resolve to protect historic places and buildings moving forward.

Editor’s note: Monica Farrington, who talks about her family’s loss, is a former part-time production worker at WCAX.

