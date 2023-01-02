Housing, workforce, climate among top priorities for Vermont lawmakers in new session

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new legislative biennium kicks off at the Vermont Statehouse on Wednesday. It’s shaping up to be a dynamic legislative session with dozens of new members and committee chairs, and a wide range of priorities for lawmakers.

The first week is largely ceremonial, swearing in members, assigning committees and hearing Gov. Phil Scott’s inaugural address.

Then next week they really dig into work. The core of lawmakers’ work will once again deal with our demographics and bringing people to Vermont. Housing, child care subsidies, universal paid family and medical leave, and climate change initiatives are all big priorities for Democrats who hold supermajorities in the House and Senate.

Republican leaders tell me they want to focus on the workforce and economic development measures.

Some think those supermajorities could lead to more override votes, but it depends on who you ask. There are 104 Democrats in the House and 23 in the Senate. Some I’ve spoken with say we may see more friction with the governor’s office and more veto overrides, while others say overrides won’t be a slam dunk even as Democrats have the necessary two-thirds in both chambers to override.

Senate Majority Leader Alison Clarkson says there is a wide range of values and political ideologies in the Democratic caucuses in the House and Senate, and some may fall closer in line with moderate Republicans-- like Governor Scott, who received 70% of the vote in November-- when it comes to spending or taxes.

“The minute a bill is vetoed, that in some ways is a failure. Because part of our job is to work with the governor and the executive branch to pass legislation that we’ve come to consensus on,” said Clarkson, D-Windsor County.

But lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they try to arrive at consensus first and pass bills that everyone can get behind.

Unlike the last few years, Vermont won’t have as much COVID relief cash to float investments. Clarkson says lawmakers will have to ramp down programs like housing supports without pushing people off a financial cliff.

Republican leaders in the House and Senate tell me they are concerned lawmakers may create new programs that require new taxes or new revenues they’ll be advocating for.

