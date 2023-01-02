New year, new you? Expert advice on how to achieve your goals in 2023

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The start of 2023 will mean New Year’s resolutions for many people.

So what plans do you have and how do you accomplish those goals?

Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Life Coach Kimberly DuBrul to get you some expert advice on the mindset you’ll need to reinvent yourself in 2023. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law Saturday making New York the sixth state in the nation...
New York becomes 6th state to legalize human composting
Vermont's Baby New Year 2023
Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans
Police say a brawl at the St. Johnsbury Elks Club on New Year's Eve ended in one arrest. - File...
Vermont man arrested in New Year’s Eve brawl
Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a prison inmate. - File photo
Inmate at Springfield prison passes away in hospital
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada

Latest News

SDF
New year, new you? Expert advice on how to achieve your goals in 2023
It’s day one of boiling at Branon Family Maple Orchards in Fairfield.
How a warmup and early winter sap run affect Vermont’s maple season
CityPlace will bring hundreds of housing units to Burlington's downtown. For some, the project...
Full circle: CityPlace project to bring housing back to urban renewal zone
SDF
Full circle: CityPlace project to bring housing back to urban renewal zone