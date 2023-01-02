Pelé funeral: Fans line up to mourn Brazilian soccer great

Soccer fans line up to attend the funeral of the late Brazilian soccer legend Pele at the Vila...
Soccer fans line up to attend the funeral of the late Brazilian soccer legend Pele at the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
By MAURICIO SAVARESE
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Fans lined up early Monday outside the Vila Belmiro Stadium ahead of Pelé's funeral in his hometown of Santos.

The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.

Pelé scored scored some of the best goals of his career at the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His funeral is scheduled start at 10 a.m. local time, and the burial will take place in a vertical cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday.

Brazilians come together to honor the late football (soccer) hero Pelé ahead of his public wake. (CNN/COSMO DAMIÃO)

Fans started arriving at the stadium in the early hours of Monday to pay their last respects to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pelé.

One of them was Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes.

“It is a very sad moment, but we are now seeing the real meaning of this legendary player to our country,” Mendes told journalists. “My office has shirts signed by Pelé, a picture of him as a goalkeeper, also signed by him. DVDs, photos, a big collection of him.”

Mendes also said Pelé was a humble man despite his global fame, and that he deserves every tribute.

Inside the Vila Belmiro, a large tent has been set to place Pelé's coffin.

After Pelé's funeral, his casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial. Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

Pelé had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law Saturday making New York the sixth state in the nation...
New York becomes 6th state to legalize human composting
Vermont's Baby New Year 2023
Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Vt. police investigate one of their own after items go missing from evidence room
With the help of grant money, Legal Services Vermont will expand its assistance to low-income...
Legal Services Vermont to launch program for low income Vermonters
File Image
Could the warm temps be affecting the maple trees in our region?

Latest News

A gas explosion damages at least two homes in Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Sunday.
Gas explosion destroys row houses in Philadelphia
Members of the New York Assembly debate legislation to approve a legislative pay raise during a...
NY lawmakers get pay raise making them nation’s best-paid
Brazilians come together to honor the late football (soccer) hero Pelé ahead of his public wake.
Pelé mourned
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body lying in state at Vatican
New York Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in for her first elected term on Sunday, making...
Democrat Kathy Hochul sworn in as elected New York governor