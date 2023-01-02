Police shoot, kill person armed with knife in New Hampshire

Authorities say police in New Hampshire shot and killed a person armed with a knife after...
Authorities say police in New Hampshire shot and killed a person armed with a knife after responding to a 911 call.(Raycom)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire shot and killed a person armed with a knife after responding to a 911 call, authorities said on Monday.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said that officers arrived at a Gilford home late Sunday after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife there.

The attorney general’s office says that the officers encountered the person inside the home and that one officer discharged a stun gun and another officer fired his weapon. The person was shot and has died.

The identities of the officers and the person who was killed have not been released by authorities. No officers were injured.

The shooting remains under investigation, and further details will not be released until after the completion of an autopsy, scheduled for Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law Saturday making New York the sixth state in the nation...
New York becomes 6th state to legalize human composting
Vermont's Baby New Year 2023
Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Vt. police investigate one of their own after items go missing from evidence room
With the help of grant money, Legal Services Vermont will expand its assistance to low-income...
Legal Services Vermont to launch program for low-income Vermonters
File Image
Could the warm temps be affecting the maple trees in our region?

Latest News

The new Vermont Legislature is scheduled to begin work Wednesday and is expected to focus its...
Vermont Legislature to focus on housing, workforce, climate
Members of the New York Assembly debate legislation to approve a legislative pay raise during a...
NY lawmakers get pay raise making them nation’s best-paid
New York Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in for her first elected term on Sunday, making...
Democrat Kathy Hochul sworn in as elected New York governor
In the late 1800′s a railroad corridor from St. Johnsbury to Swanton helped serve Vermont’s...
Towns prepare for tourists, as crews work to finish the final stretch of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail