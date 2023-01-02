Suspected gas blast levels 2 homes, hurts 5 in Philadelphia

A gas explosion damages at least two homes in Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Sunday. (Source: WPVI/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A suspected gas explosion a few hours into the new year demolished two Philadelphia row homes and damaged others, sending several people to the hospital, authorities said.

Fire department officials said the blast occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday in the Port Richmond neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia. Two buildings were reduced to rubble while others had windows blown out, while several cars were pushed from the street and debris was scattered everywhere.

Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker said two people managed to free themselves, but one person had to be dug out of the rubble. A 65-year-old man was critically injured and a 60-year-old woman had critical burns, WTXF-TV reported. Police reported three other victims, at least two of them in stable condition.

“We were very fortunate from what we know now not to have a loss of life, because it’s the middle of the night and everyone is sleeping,” Walker told the station. “And if it’s confirmed to be a gas leak, it’s very rare to have the magnitude of this type of damage occur to not have loss of life, truly a blessing.”

Walker said there were multiple gas leaks “and the smell of gas coming from multiple areas.” Utility crews were called to the scene and the American Red Cross was on hand assisting residents, many of whom were taken to a nearby recreation center.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law Saturday making New York the sixth state in the nation...
New York becomes 6th state to legalize human composting
Vermont's Baby New Year 2023
Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Vt. police investigate one of their own after items go missing from evidence room
With the help of grant money, Legal Services Vermont will expand its assistance to low-income...
Legal Services Vermont to launch program for low income Vermonters
File Image
Could the warm temps be affecting the maple trees in our region?

Latest News

The new Vermont Legislature is scheduled to begin work Wednesday and is expected to focus its...
Vermont Legislature to focus on housing, workforce, climate
A gas explosion damages at least two homes in Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Sunday.
Gas explosion destroys row houses in Philadelphia
Members of the New York Assembly debate legislation to approve a legislative pay raise during a...
NY lawmakers get pay raise making them nation’s best-paid
Brazilians come together to honor the late football (soccer) hero Pelé ahead of his public wake.
Pelé mourned