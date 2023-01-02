Tractor-trailer crash closes Swanton roadway

Route 78 in Swanton was closed on Monday after a tractor-trailer flipped over.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash closed a Franklin County road on Monday.

A tractor-trailer turned over on Route 78 in Swanton just before noon.

The road was closed between Church and Campbell Bay roads and is likely to remain closed into the evening.

The Islander reports the driver, from Quebec, was not injured, and that the crash was caused by a “moment of inattentiveness” when the truck’s tire got caught in the road’s shoulder, which is soft from a recent thaw.

