UVM Medical Center’s Baby New Year shares birthday with mom, aunt

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Baby New Year at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington made his appearance just before noon on the first, and he already has something in common with his mom.

“I hoped we would have a New Year’s Eve baby,” mom Grace Kuzmin of Milton said. “But we got to share our birthday. Happy birthday, triplet!”

Baby Willis Frank Kuzmin was born at 11:27 a.m. on New Year’s Day. He weighs 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

Fun fact: mom Grace Kuzmin and her twin sister, Anne Lattrell, were born on the same day 30 years ago.

Kuzmin and Lattrell say sharing a birthday with the little one was nothing they expected.

“It’s crazier with a parent with the same birthday,” Kuzmin said. “I told him I didn’t want him to come early. I wanted him to come after Christmas. Then was very ready for him to be here.”

The new mom waited 72 hours for her little one to arrive.

Lattrell was there when he was born. She says the bond she shares with her nephew having the same birthday and being there to see him come into the world is like no other.

“It’s a different connection having a nephew that is blood-related. I have the benefit of being local, too, being there literally as he was born,” Lattrell said.

This is the Kuzmins’ first child. They are, as mom says, ready to grow as parents with their little one. They can’t wait to see who he becomes and introduce him to everything.

“Looking forward to doing everything with him,” Grace Kuzmin said. “I’m looking forward to baking with him because that’s what I like to do. I’m looking forward to bringing him to concerts with the little ear protection, thanks to Anne.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.