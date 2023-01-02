Vermont man arrested in New Year’s Eve brawl

Police say a brawl at the St. Johnsbury Elks Club on New Year's Eve ended in one arrest. - File...
Police say a brawl at the St. Johnsbury Elks Club on New Year's Eve ended in one arrest. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a bar fight on New Year’s Eve ended in one arrest.

Minutes before the new year, St. Johnsbury Police say they got reports about a bar fight involving up to 15 people at the Elks Club on Western Ave.

Officers say a 33-year-old woman was injured in the fight and taken to the hospital.

Police arrested one man, Jody Cutter, 42, of Concord. He was later released on a citation. He’s charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law Saturday making New York the sixth state in the nation...
New York becomes 6th state to legalize human composting
Vermont's Baby New Year 2023
Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
Vt. police investigate one of their own after items go missing from evidence room
With the help of grant money, Legal Services Vermont will expand its assistance to low-income...
Legal Services Vermont to launch program for low-income Vermonters
File Image
Could the warm temps be affecting the maple trees in our region?

Latest News

baby
Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans
prison
Inmate at Springfield prison passes away in hospital
Authorities say police in New Hampshire shot and killed a person armed with a knife after...
Police shoot, kill person armed with knife in New Hampshire
The new Vermont Legislature is scheduled to begin work Wednesday and is expected to focus its...
Vermont Legislature to focus on housing, workforce, climate