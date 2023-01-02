Vermont man arrested in New Year’s Eve brawl

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a bar fight on New Year’s Eve ended in one arrest.

Minutes before the new year, St. Johnsbury Police say they got reports about a bar fight involving up to 15 people at the Elks Club on Western Ave.

Officers say a 33-year-old woman was injured in the fight and taken to the hospital.

Police arrested one man, Jody Cutter, 42, of Concord. He was later released on a citation. He’s charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

