Vermont man arrested in New Year’s Eve brawl
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a bar fight on New Year’s Eve ended in one arrest.
Minutes before the new year, St. Johnsbury Police say they got reports about a bar fight involving up to 15 people at the Elks Club on Western Ave.
Officers say a 33-year-old woman was injured in the fight and taken to the hospital.
Police arrested one man, Jody Cutter, 42, of Concord. He was later released on a citation. He’s charged with aggravated assault.
Police say the incident is still under investigation.
