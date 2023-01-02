Winter Enduro race introduced at Airborne Speedway

PLATTSBURGH, NEW YORK (WCAX) - “How could you not like going fast and turning left. I mean that’s every kid’s dream,” said racer Cody Hodge.

Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh hosted their first ever Frozen 100 Enduro Race.

“Good friend of mine told me about this about a week and a half ago. I really wasn’t planning on it. Everybody suckered me into it with the big purse. So I decided to pull it in the shop and get it ready,” said Hodge.

Now they’re hoping to make this a yearly tradition for many winters to come.

Throughout the summer airborne has regular racing action on Saturday nights.

Organizers say the hope for this event is to expose more people to the sport.

Long time racers that are regulars at the track were more than ready to get out on the dirt.

“I do all the Enduros here. I’ve done them since they started them here on asphalt. They had an Enduro series at one point. We won almost all of them. Like this one I think it’s going to be more survival than having a fast car,” says racer Richie Turner.

The goal of the race was to see which car could make it around the track 100 times.

It’s not as simple as it sounds. If your car is black flagged at any time you have to leave the track. More than 40 cars lined up to take their shot at the challenge. Dozens of people came out to the event to watch the controlled chaos. Within the first 30 minutes cars were piling up. One car even caught on fire.

People watching thought it looked pretty rough.

“Cars go around this muddy track. See them crash up a little bit and slide around. Bang up a little bit,” said Kayla Saguin.

“They’re all wrecked. Just doesn’t seem like a fun time. Most of them didn’t even do a lap,” Abby Botala.

Racers say to get their car in an Enduro it doesn’t take much. Not a lot of money is put into these cars besides investing in the safety features. The winner of the race went home five thousand dollars richer.

Many racers coming in had lots of ideas of what they would do with the money if they won.

“I’ll probably put it into my race car. I race here weekly. So I need a new body and stuff like that,” said Turner.

“The purse is going to go toward the racing funds at the race weekly over at RiverSide Speedway in Groveton New Hampshire,” said Hodge.

