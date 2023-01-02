YCQM JAN. 1, 2023

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me a peek into snow-making on the ski mountain when mother nature isn’t cooperating. Are you putting your head on pillows actually made in Vermont? We look into a company making the claim.

And examine the laws around using Vermont in your brand. Plus we investigate military burn pits still in operation as a new law kicks in to help those already exposed.

