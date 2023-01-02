BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good first Monday of 2023, everyone! This first work day of the new year will be pretty blah, weatherwise, but after all the weather action we have seen lately, that isn’t such a bad thing, is it?

A small clipper system scooting by just north of the Canadian border will fling a few flurries and sprinkles our way today, mainly in our northern areas, but they won’t amount to much. Temperatures will be remaining well above normal, but not record-shattering warm like it has been lately.

A stronger storm system will be coming at us on Tuesday with rain, not snow. It may start out with a little bit of freezing rain/drizzle early in the morning in our eastern areas. Then the rain will be fairly steady as we get into the afternoon on Tuesday. The rain will be tapering off to on-and-off showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Finally, some colder air coming in on the back side of the departing storm system will change the rain to some snow on Wednesday night into Thursday. There may be a few inches of accumulation, mainly in the higher elevations.

It will be staying on the unsettled side for the end of the week into the start of the weekend with the chance for a few snow showers both Friday & Saturday, mainly in the mountains.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the active weather this week, and we will keep you up to speed with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

