BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cloudy skies and mild January temperatures continue into mid week with some rain showers on the way for the next few days. Skies start cloudy on Tuesday with rain moving into the region around mid day. Showers will be likely through the afternoon and evening with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Look for the chance of a few rain showers on Tuesday night as temperatures remain mild through the overnight hours. Skies will remain cloudy on Wednesday with another round of rain moving in by late morning and into the afternoon. Rain totals will remain reasonably light through the period with about a quarter to an inch of precipitation expected. Temperatures turn a bit colder for the rest of the work week with the chance for a few snow showers on Wednesday night and into Thursday. Highs through the end of the week will be in the low to mid 30s with a mix of sun and clouds and the chance for a few scattered snow showers into the start of the weekend.

Our weather remains quiet for most of next week with no big storms on the horizon. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies through the first half of next week. Temperatures will continue to be just a few degrees above normal with afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s.

