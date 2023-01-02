BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first day of 2023 started on a very warm note. We hit our high for the day in Burlington right at midnight, when the temperature was still 51. That was also the low temperature on New Year’s Eve: the second warmest low temperature ever recorded in Burlington during the month of December (and a solid 35 degrees warmer than normal).

Temperatures fell through the morning and afternoon on this first day of January. We’ll see temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight. We have a few light rain and snow showers moving through the area this evening, and isolated showers will continue overnight.

A weak disturbance will bring ongoing chances for light snow showers tomorrow, mainly in the high terrain. Like today, these shower’s won’t amount to much. Overall, it will be a mainly cloudy and quiet start to the week. Highs will range from the mid 30s to low 40s.

A larger low pressure system will approach into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will likely be cold enough in the morning to support a period of freezing rain, particularly across eastern areas. It could be briefly slick, but temperatures will warm quickly into the 40s during the day, promoting a changeover to all rain by midday, sooner in western areas.

Showers and very mild temperatures continue into Wednesday before a cold front comes through. By Thursday, temperatures will be much more typical for the first week of January and we could see some leftover snow showers. Temperatures stay in the 20s and 30s into next weekend.

Have a great week!

-Jess Langlois

