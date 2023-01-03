Analysis: What comes next in GOP revolt?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Republicans in Washington have adjourned the U.S. House until noon Wednesday amid a standoff over electing Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

McCarthy failed in marathon voting Tuesday to become House speaker, a historic defeat with no clear way out as House Republicans dug in for a long, messy start for the new Congress.

Darren Perron spoke with Matt Dickinson, a political science professor at Middlebury College, about what the dysfunctional day of voting means for the new GOP majority and what comes next.

