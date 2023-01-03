Balint and Welch to be sworn in, Leahy’s last day in office

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new U.S. Congress is being sworn in Tuesday, as Senator Patrick Leahy serves his final few hours in D.C.

Vermont’s Senior Senator was elected as the first democrat to represent Vermont in the U.S. Senate in 1974.

After 48 years in D.C. and 17,374 votes cast during his time in the Senate, the 82-year-old is set for retirement.

Leahy tells us he plans to move back to Vermont to his farm in Middlesex with his wife Marcelle.

With Senator Leahy moving out, Senator-elect Peter Welch and Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint are moving in.

Representative Becca Balint will be sworn-in on Tuesday at noon as the first woman to serve Vermont in Congress.

In addition to being the first woman Vermont has elected to Congress, she’s also the first openly LGBTQ person to represent the state in Washington.

Meanwhile, Representative-elect Peter Welch is switching chambers.

Even though Welch is a freshman Senator, he has served in Congress since 2007, getting key seats in a number of important committees including the House Intelligence Committee.

The swearing-in ceremony starts today at noon and can be watched live on CSPAN.

Related Stories:

You Can Quote Me: Dec. 18, 2022

Sen. Patrick Leahy: ‘Time to come home’

Leahy laments loss of bipartisanship on Capitol Hill

Leahy staffers reflect on the senator’s time in office

Newly elected Balint, Welch pose for photos at Capitol

Peter Welch to fill Leahy’s seat, but can he fill his shoes?

Becca Balint wins US House seat but long road awaits in DC

Becca Balint live in WCAX studio on House victory

Newsmaker Interview: Senator Patrick Leahy

The Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire

Leahy receives tribute from GOP’s McConnell

Sen. Leahy prepares to leave behind a legacy of cooperation

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.