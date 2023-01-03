Body of missing Norwich man found in Connecticut River

(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities have recovered the body of a Norwich man in the Connecticut River after he went missing Monday.

New Hampshire Fish and Game says their dive teams recovered the body of Roger Blake, 74. They say Blake had been tidying up his lawn on Kendall Station Rd. and was last seen by family members around 3 p.m. Monday. They say the family called for help around 5 after finding a rake halfway down a steep embankment near the river. Local emergency crews were unable to find him.

The dive team found Blake’s body around 10 a.m. Tuesday near Hanover.

