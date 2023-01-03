Fairfax residents to get another vote on a $36.5 million bond for school improvements

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Fairfax voters will have another say on a $36.5 bond to improve Bellows Free Academy. A revote will be taking place in January, after some residents say they weren’t aware they had to request a special ballot.

The school has been in operation since 1930 and is starting to show signs of its age. Franklin West Supervisory Union Superintendent John Tague says one of the reasons they need the bond is to fix an ongoing capacity problem.

“Our number of students are growing,” Tague said. “We’ve had some large classes coming in the past several years to the point elementary classrooms are in the lower portion of the high school.”

The bond would cover 9 new classrooms and improve existing ones, specifically for middle and high school science. Additionally, it’ll cover the cost of a new front office space that’s more secure and a fire sprinkler system.

This bond narrowly passed in November by just 33 votes. A handful residents created a petition for a revote, saying they didn’t know to request a special ballot, bringing the topic back up for discussion a fourth time.

Parents and former students tell Channel 3, it’s time to stop pushing these improvements off.

“There’s been consistent needs identified through all three of these bonds and we keep voting this down and kicking it to the right, but the needs are consistently still there,” said Jason Boyd, a parent and former school board member.

“BFA is one of the schools in the state that has some of the most extracurricular involvement from students,” said 2019 alumni Shane Seals. “I think there’s a lot more opportunities we could have if we had space.”

If the bond passes, residents can expect to see anywhere from $194 to $972 added to their taxes. Tague told Channel 3 earlier this year he hopes to have construction on these projects completed by 2024. There’s no word on if this revote will push it back.

“We’ve been looking at this bond since 2017,” Tague said. “There’s some folks feeling it’s about time we move forward with it and the other perspective is it is a lot of money we’re asking for.”

The revote will be taking place on January 10th. If you live in Fairfax, you can request a ballot from the town clerk, or vote in person at the middle school gym.

