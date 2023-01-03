Guzman on hand for annual Killington New Year’s gala

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - They rolled out the red carpet in Killington for a New Year’s eve celebration.

The 6th Annual Till I Die New Year’s Eve Gala was held at the Killington Distillery, and it was a re-brand party for the clothing and accessories company, too. There was a bit of star power on hand. Vermont actor Luis Guzman, who stars in the Netflix hit “Wednesday,” was there supporting his son, who’s partnering with the company.

About 150 people attended the sold-out event which cost $ 90 to get in. A portion of the proceeds went to the Burton Chill Foundation.

