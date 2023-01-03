New South End eatery specializes in audio experience

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is well-known for its wide selection of restaurants and eclectic music scene, and there’s a new spot in town that’s bridging nourishment and notes.

At the South End’s Paradiso, sound is the main course.

“We’re actually playing some Hailu Mergia, an Ethiopian composer and organist,” said Scott Mou, the lounge’s music director. It’s his job to create the ambiance of the new vinyl bar and listening lounge through sound, playing records that he calls undeniable. “Things that you don’t have to know what it is to realize it’s great.”

Lining the back wall of the space are shelves upon shelves of vinyl curated by Mou through lots of listening and a little help from the community. “We look under every rock possible to find everything. We’re finding things online, we’re finding things through distributors -- second-hand and of course -- through the local shops as well,” he said.

While deep cuts are Mou’s bread and butter, he attributes the perfected sound to what he says is one of the best sound systems in Vermont -- a vintage Klipschorn AK6 speaker system, with a handmade amp and rotary mixer.

“The music guides it all. We start it off quiet, sort of slow and methodical, and by the end of the night you want to get out of your chair and dance,” said the lounge’s Cheray MacFarland. But the music is only one aspect of the unique space. “We’re all about vinyl, followed by music and awesome food and drinks.”

That’s where executive chef Micah Tavelli steps in -- a key player in what he says is a team working in sync to curate a vibe. For the past year, Tavelli has been working to perfect the menu for this Nordic-inspired New England eatery.

“The concept behind the menu is that it’s always changing with the seasons, so, we’re always changing it every five weeks,” Tavelli said.

Pork belly, marinated oysters -- even bites with names like ‘burnt toast’ make up the rotational menu. Though Tavelli says the people they source from do most of the heavy lifting, they just “put it on plates.” “Ninety percent of our ingredients are sourced locally. We have a great relationship with a lot of the farms, foragers, and purveyors in the area. And we really just want to source things that are sustainable and local,” he said.

Locally-sourced grub is nothing new to the Queen City, but the audio-heavy atmosphere is something they hope diners will enjoy just as much as the fare. “You know, it kind of takes people out of their comfort zone and it’s our job to kind of show people the way in the space,” Tavelli said.

