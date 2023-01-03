Newsmaker Interview: Senator Phil Baruth

By Darren Perron
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Legislature gavels in for its first session of the new year on Wednesday, and Senator Phil Baruth is expected to assume the role as the Senate’s President Pro Tem after being chosen unanimously by the Democratic Caucus.

The Chittenden County lawmaker would take the leadership post after Becca Balint was elected to the U.S. House in November.

Darren Perron spoke with Baruth about Democrats’ priorities this session and what COVID protocols will look like at the Statehouse this session.

Related Story:

Phil Baruth elected Vermont Senate President Pro Tem

