NH lawmakers expected to revisit cannabis sales

(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire lawmakers are expected to once again take up legislation that would legalize the retail sale of cannabis.

Previous bills have failed to gain enough support, but former state Rep. Tim Egan, who now chairs an advisory board for the New Hampshire Cannabis Association, there is new bipartisan support in Concord. He says legalization in surrounding states is helping drive the economic conversations among Granite Staters.

“Our own people are driving out of the state to spend revenue. That is the first pot of money that we could return to our state. They will still have lots of consumers in Vermont because they will come for the hiking and skiing and enjoy their cannabis there legally. That is what we want in New Hampshire,” Egan said.

Under one proposed bill, a portion of revenue from cannabis sales would be sent back to cities and towns that opt in for property tax relief.

A portion will also be allocated to law enforcement to study the effects of impairment.

