Orange County sheriff blames budget cuts for end of overnight patrols

CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will have reduced hours after side judges made some budget cuts.

According to Sheriff Bill Bohnyak, two assistant judges in Orange County approved a 2023 budget that eliminates overnight dispatching positions.

Thirteen towns contract with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for police coverage. But now the sheriff says for officer safety reasons, overnight patrols will not happen. And Bohnyak is not happy about it.

“This is about keeping the doors open of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for victims and the people of Orange County-- 24/7. It’s been that way for 47 years. If a victim needs a shelter or somewhere immediately, the sheriff’s department is the closest location,” Bohnyak said.

He says if you are in an emergency situation in Orange County during the overnight hours, you can still dial 911. State police dispatchers in Williston or Westminster will answer.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.