Orange County sheriff blames budget cuts for end of overnight patrols

The Orange County Sheriff's Office will have reduced hours after side judges made some budget...
The Orange County Sheriff's Office will have reduced hours after side judges made some budget cuts.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will have reduced hours after side judges made some budget cuts.

According to Sheriff Bill Bohnyak, two assistant judges in Orange County approved a 2023 budget that eliminates overnight dispatching positions.

Thirteen towns contract with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for police coverage. But now the sheriff says for officer safety reasons, overnight patrols will not happen. And Bohnyak is not happy about it.

“This is about keeping the doors open of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for victims and the people of Orange County-- 24/7. It’s been that way for 47 years. If a victim needs a shelter or somewhere immediately, the sheriff’s department is the closest location,” Bohnyak said.

He says if you are in an emergency situation in Orange County during the overnight hours, you can still dial 911. State police dispatchers in Williston or Westminster will answer.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Vermont man arrested in New Year’s Eve brawl
Vermont's Baby New Year 2023
Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans
Construction is wrapping up on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The final section of the 93-mile...
Towns prepare for tourists as crews work to finish final stretch of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law Saturday making New York the sixth state in the nation...
New York becomes 6th state to legalize human composting
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident

Latest News

MM
Police investigating reports of threats at 2 Vermont schools
MM
Vermont AG files lawsuit against hearing aid company
MM
Body of missing Norwich man found in Connecticut River
MM
Vermont author chronicles eating disorder, mental illness