Police investigating reports of threat against Vermont high school

Reports of a potential threat against Brattleboro Union High School appear to have been...
Reports of a potential threat against Brattleboro Union High School appear to have been unfounded, and now police are investigating what was behind them.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Reports of a potential threat against a Vermont high school appear to have been unfounded, and now police are investigating what was behind them.

Police say they got reports on Tuesday of a potential threat to the Brattleboro Union High School campus.

Brattleboro police say they immediately collaborated with school staff to make sure the campus was safe and secure.

Officers then determined there was no known threat to the school.

Now, they’re investigating to find the source of those reports.

