Police looking for man who broke into Maplefields

Suspect breaking into Maplefields in Vergennes
Suspect breaking into Maplefields in Vergennes(Courtesy: Vergennes Police Dept.)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are on the hunt for a man, they say broke into the Maplefields in Vergennes.

Vergennes police say it happened at about 11:50 Sunday night. The suspect is seen on surveillance photos holding a rock which police say was used to break the front door. He is described as a white man with brown hair, wearing gray slippers, black socks, black and gray plaid fleece pajama pants, a black jacket, and an orange hooded sweatshirt. He was also wearing a dark-colored bracelet on his left wrist.

If you know who this this, Vergennes Police as you to give them a call at 802-877-1152.

