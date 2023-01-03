Police: Man shot and injured in Northeast Kingdom

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in the Northeast Kingdom.

It happened Tuesday at about 2 a.m. in Newport.

Vermont State Police say Eddie De Los Torres, 37, who is homeless, went to the hospital in Newport with gunshot wounds. They say his injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators say De Los Torres did not give them much information about what happened, but they think the shooting happened somewhere in the Kingdom.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Derby at 802-334-8881 or to submit an anonymous tip online.

