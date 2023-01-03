UVM Medical Center to end COVID screening at hospital entrance, eliminate jobs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Medical Center will soon stop screening people for COVID at the entrance to the hospital.

Screeners have worked at the hospital entrance since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, those temporary staff positions will be eliminated on Jan. 23.

Masking will still be required throughout the hospital for everyone over the age of 2.

The Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems says people should expect changing policies as the pandemic moves toward a more endemic phase.

“The screening process might be different, the screening process might be at the time of registration, those questions might come at that time as opposed to when they walk through the door. I think they’ll also see masking will continue to be required in the medical setting, so please bring a mask if you have one,” said Michael Del Treco, the president of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.

As always, the VAHHS says if you forget your mask, the facility should be able to provide one.

