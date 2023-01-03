UVM Medical Center to end COVID screening at hospital entrance, eliminate jobs

The UVM Medical Center will soon stop screening people for COVID at the entrance to the...
The UVM Medical Center will soon stop screening people for COVID at the entrance to the hospital. - File photo(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Medical Center will soon stop screening people for COVID at the entrance to the hospital.

Screeners have worked at the hospital entrance since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, those temporary staff positions will be eliminated on Jan. 23.

Masking will still be required throughout the hospital for everyone over the age of 2.

The Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems says people should expect changing policies as the pandemic moves toward a more endemic phase.

“The screening process might be different, the screening process might be at the time of registration, those questions might come at that time as opposed to when they walk through the door. I think they’ll also see masking will continue to be required in the medical setting, so please bring a mask if you have one,” said Michael Del Treco, the president of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.

As always, the VAHHS says if you forget your mask, the facility should be able to provide one.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Vermont man arrested in New Year’s Eve brawl
Vermont's Baby New Year 2023
Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans
Construction is wrapping up on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The final section of the 93-mile...
Towns prepare for tourists as crews work to finish final stretch of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law Saturday making New York the sixth state in the nation...
New York becomes 6th state to legalize human composting
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident

Latest News

Sen. Phil Baruth/File
Newsmaker Interview: Senator Phil Baruth
SDF
Newsmaker Interview: Sen. Phil Baruth
File image
AG: 17-year-old with knife fatally shot by NH police
SDF
NH lawmakers expected to revisit cannabis