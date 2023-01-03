Vermont AG files lawsuit against hearing aid company

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against an over-the-counter hearing aid company for misleading customers.

The lawsuit alleges Nano Hearing aids misled customers into believing its products were FDA-approved and American-made. It also alleges the company promoted a deceptive online hearing test that led customers to believe their results were being reviewed by experts when they were not. It says customers were always referred to the most expensive products regardless of the test results. Attorney General Suzanne Young says Nano also didn’t tell people about the potentially serious health risks associated with their products.

The AG says from January 2018 to July 2021, Nano sold at least 200,000 worth of products and warranties to about 800 Vermonters. The lawsuit seeks refunds for those customers and other penalties. They’re urging people who bought Nano’s products to file a report with the Consumer Assistance Program by calling 1-800-649-2424 or completing an online complaint form.

