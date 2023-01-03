Vermont AG files lawsuit against hearing aid company

File photo
File photo(wect)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against an over-the-counter hearing aid company for misleading customers.

The lawsuit alleges Nano Hearing aids misled customers into believing its products were FDA-approved and American-made. It also alleges the company promoted a deceptive online hearing test that led customers to believe their results were being reviewed by experts when they were not. It says customers were always referred to the most expensive products regardless of the test results. Attorney General Suzanne Young says Nano also didn’t tell people about the potentially serious health risks associated with their products.

The AG says from January 2018 to July 2021, Nano sold at least 200,000 worth of products and warranties to about 800 Vermonters. The lawsuit seeks refunds for those customers and other penalties. They’re urging people who bought Nano’s products to file a report with the Consumer Assistance Program by calling 1-800-649-2424 or completing an online complaint form.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Vermont man arrested in New Year’s Eve brawl
Vermont's Baby New Year 2023
Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans
Construction is wrapping up on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The final section of the 93-mile...
Towns prepare for tourists as crews work to finish final stretch of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law Saturday making New York the sixth state in the nation...
New York becomes 6th state to legalize human composting
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident

Latest News

“Feed Me, ”a new memoir from Erika Nichols-Frazer, tackles the tough topic of mental health.
Vermont author chronicles eating disorder, mental illness
New Hampshire authorities have recovered the body of a Norwich man in the Connecticut River...
Body of missing Norwich man found in Connecticut River
Reports of a potential threat against Brattleboro Union High School appear to have been...
Police investigating reports of threat against Vermont high school
Guzman
Guzman on hand for annual Killington New Year’s gala