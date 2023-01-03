Vermont author chronicles eating disorder, mental illness

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new memoir from a Waitsfield, Vermont, author tackles the tough topic of mental health.

Erika Nichols-Frazer says “Feed Me” is about learning to feed herself -- body and mind. She says she struggled with an eating disorder when she was a young teen and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in recent years. Food is interwoven through each chapter.

Nichols-Frazer says writing has always helped her cope and that the memoir was cathartic. “It was probably the most difficult thing I’ve ever done. You know, speaking so openly about the issues that I have dealt with, my greatest mistakes and deepest shames. It wasn’t easy but it does ultimately feel redeeming, I think, to be able to talk about these things,” she said.

She says she hopes sharing her story will help reduce the stigma and bias around mental health issues.

“Feed Me” is available at several local bookstores and online.

