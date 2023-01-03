Vt. legislative session opens Wednesday

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday marks the start of a new legislative session in Montpelier.

Representative Jil Krowinski, D-Burlington, is slated to be sworn in again as speaker of the house. The democrat says she plans to carry forward legislation on paid family leave, universal child care, and more support for housing.

There are 50 new House members, including eight new committee chairs. Krowinski says it will take a few weeks to get everyone up to speed but that she’s confident it will be a productive session.

“It’s hard losing so much institutional knowledge but we are gaining a new group of members who care deeply about this state and want to and will do the hard work to catch up and pass legislation that helps Vermonters in all 14 counties,” she said.

Wednesday’s opening gavel will mark the first in-person start since 2020. Floor proceedings and committee meetings will be live-streamed live on YouTube for Vermonters to watch.

