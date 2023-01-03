Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures will remain seasonably mild overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday as rain showers overspread the region. Temperatures will hold steady or fall into the low to mid 30s under cloudy skies.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of our region starting 10AM on Wednesday and continuing through 10AM on Thursday. Rain showers will continue across the region Tuesday night. As colder temperatures return to the region on Wednesday, rain showers will mix with, and change over to sleet and freezing rain. Icy conditions could develop on Wednesday evening and linger into Thursday morning. Look for some lingering snow showers on Thursday with little to no additional accumulation. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable with highs in the low 30s.

The rest of the week will feature less active weather with mostly cloudy skies and near normal temperatures. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 30s. We could see a bit more sunshine through early next week with no big changes in temperatures. Highs through most of next week will remain in the low to mid 30s.

