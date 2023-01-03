Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! It actually felt more lilke winter this morning as most of us had our temperatures drop below the freezing mark for the first time in almost a week. But more springlike weather will be coming at us today, in the form of rain. A frontal system will be moving in from the south & west with that wet weather. The rain will start first in our southern counties in the early afternoon. The rain will spread northward during the rest of the afternoon. The evening commute will be a slow go for the most part.

Rain showers will continue into the first part of the overnight, but taper off by Wednesday morning. Much of Wednesday will be fairly dry - just the chance for a few showers - until late afternoon & evening when another batch of fairly heavy, steady rain moves in. Winds will be shifting around to the north during the evening, and that north wind will blow down some cold air that is locked up in Canada right now. That cold air will be below the freezing mark, so the rain will be turning to freezing rain & sleet late in the evening and into the overnight hours into early Thursday morning, mainly in northern NY, near the Canadian border in VT, and down the Champlain Valley. Roads & sidewalks could be quite icy on Thursday morning.

The rest of Thursday will feature a few scattered showers of both the rain & snow variety, but it won’t amount to very much. A few snow showers are possible on Friday, too, mainly in the higher elevations.

Right now, the weekend is looking okay . . . lots of clouds with a few sunny breaks . . . but looking dry with no precipitation.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the icing situation for late Wednesday into Thursday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a brawl at the St. Johnsbury Elks Club on New Year's Eve ended in one arrest. - File...
Vermont man arrested in New Year’s Eve brawl
Vermont's Baby New Year 2023
Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law Saturday making New York the sixth state in the nation...
New York becomes 6th state to legalize human composting
Construction is wrapping up on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The final section of the 93-mile...
Towns prepare for tourists as crews work to finish final stretch of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast