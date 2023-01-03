BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! It actually felt more lilke winter this morning as most of us had our temperatures drop below the freezing mark for the first time in almost a week. But more springlike weather will be coming at us today, in the form of rain. A frontal system will be moving in from the south & west with that wet weather. The rain will start first in our southern counties in the early afternoon. The rain will spread northward during the rest of the afternoon. The evening commute will be a slow go for the most part.

Rain showers will continue into the first part of the overnight, but taper off by Wednesday morning. Much of Wednesday will be fairly dry - just the chance for a few showers - until late afternoon & evening when another batch of fairly heavy, steady rain moves in. Winds will be shifting around to the north during the evening, and that north wind will blow down some cold air that is locked up in Canada right now. That cold air will be below the freezing mark, so the rain will be turning to freezing rain & sleet late in the evening and into the overnight hours into early Thursday morning, mainly in northern NY, near the Canadian border in VT, and down the Champlain Valley. Roads & sidewalks could be quite icy on Thursday morning.

The rest of Thursday will feature a few scattered showers of both the rain & snow variety, but it won’t amount to very much. A few snow showers are possible on Friday, too, mainly in the higher elevations.

Right now, the weekend is looking okay . . . lots of clouds with a few sunny breaks . . . but looking dry with no precipitation.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the icing situation for late Wednesday into Thursday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

