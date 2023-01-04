Connecticut River Conservation organization wraps up year

GUILDHALL, Vt. (WCAX) -Advocates said rivers are healthier and more resilient thanks to restoration efforts along the Connecticut River.

The Connecticut River Conservancy says it completed 18 projects that they said help protect clean water restore natural river flow, and improve wildlife habitat.

Some of the work includes dam removals on the main stem of the Connecticut River in Guildhall, Vermont, and Colebrook, New Hampshire.

As well as tree planting projects along rivers in 10 towns, including Lyndon, Norwich, and Windham Vermont.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.