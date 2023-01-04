Preserving the past: Lyndon leaders look to save two covered bridges

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Covered bridges are an iconic fixture, found in nearly every county in the Vermont. But time, weather, and even cars are taking a toll on some of these historic structures.

There are around 100 covered bridges in the state, 6 of them are in Caledonia County, 5 sit in the Lyndon area.

We’ve told you about the Miller’s Run bridge, which has been damaged a few times by trucks that are too tall.

But the Sanborn Covered Bridge, built in the 1800′s over the Passumpsic River, is also in need of some major repairs. Town leaders said they’ll do whatever it takes to keep it standing.

“If we got flooded this upcoming spring of 2023, you might see this image go away. It’s really that pressing,” said Nicole Gratton with the town of Lyndon.

Gratton says it almost fell into the river in 2013, but a national organization provided funding to fix it. That still wasn’t enough repair to sustain the test of time.

“It sits so low to the river, some of the things in the bottom that actually lift the bridge up have broken off. And so that’s a big part of it. We also just see deteriorations, its 153 years old,” said Gratton.

Sanborn Bridge is one of the only paddleford truss bridges in the state. Gratton also says it’s the 118 feet long, making it the longest over a river without any middle support. Restoring the bridge would cost the town $1.5M which leaders hope to pay for with grants and donations.

And the Sanborn Covered Bridge isn’t the only in Lyndon that’s in need of repairs. The Miller’s Run Bridge, which has become infamous for being damaged by big box trucks time and time again.

“We are putting in truck blockers, I don’t know like these little rail systems that like if a truck comes by, it’s going to hit that before it hits the bridge. Just to keep the bridge safe,” said Gratton.

Covered bridge society founder Liam McKone said in addition to ware and tare, threats to covered bridges include flood, fire, and for around 50 bridges, traffic.

“There’s always a concern about keeping them up in good shape. We’ve got a program of fireproofing. The last two that we lost, we’re lost to fire,” said Liam McKone with the Vermont Covered Bridge Society.

At one time, he says there was as many as 500, but preservation efforts really didn’t begin until 50 years ago. And now many Vermonters keep an eye on the bridges, hearing from people all over the state when there’s a bridge threat - like an ice jam or branches down or even boards that fall off.

“What’s more iconic from the covered bridge in Vermont? I wish I had a nickel for every photo that’s taken,” said McKone.

In Lyndon, some revitalization is expected to begin in 2024, with the money raised so far. That will pay for work to redo the front facing panels on the bridge. Gratton said the actual bridge revitalization would likely be two or three more years out, noting that timeline is actually fast for a project of this size.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.