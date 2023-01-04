COVID cases up slightly but no sign of post-holiday season surge in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID remains largely in check in Vermont, with no signs of a big spike in cases brought on by the holiday season. But cases are up slightly and health officials are recommending some precautions.

The Vermont Department of Health says in emergency departments around the state, they aren’t seeing a big increase in people with COVID-like illness walking into the ERs like they did the past couple of years, and doctors hope this is a sign of more positive things to come with COVID.

“You didn’t have to plan so much, you didn’t have to wear a mask and take all these precautions this year because there weren’t so many guidelines,” said Diana Lammott of Georgia.

Vermonters said they were happy to spend a more normal holiday season with their loved ones this year. Many were able to gather with less fear of spreading COVID.

Some we spoke to say they just figured it out despite illness.

“We did have some problems, some delays, so on, so forth, common stuff. So everybody kind of scattered, so waited for everybody to get better and then we got together later,” said Timothy Coleman of West Swanton.

The Health Department has raised the community transmission status to medium throughout Vermont. That’s because hospitals are testing most of the people coming into hospitals for all reasons, and they’ve seen a slight increase in the number testing positive.

However, it’s nothing like the spikes seen the last couple of years after the holiday season, when variants like omicron were rampant in the community.

“Sort of a mixed bag in terms of what the data show us now, some increase, probably going to be seeing it. Again, we’ll have to see what happens when schools have been in session longer. So I wouldn’t say that we are out of the woods with COVID numbers this winter necessarily, we are in a better place than years past,” said John Davy, an epidemiologist with the Vermont Department of Health.

The Health Department says only 31% of Vermonters have received the bivalent booster, something they say is very protective against current variants.

However, unlike the last two years, other more common winter illnesses are back.

“It’s definitely a good sign that we are not seeing a huge spike. It’s sort of getting to the point where COVID is going to become quote-unquote ‘normal’ like the other respiratory viruses that kind of spike in the winter months and hopefully go away during the warmer months,” said Dr. Jessie Leyse of the Central Vermont Medical Center.

Although hospitals aren’t overrun with COVID illness, the number of other respiratory illnesses coming in are still complicating care.

Doctors suggest people continue to wear masks if sick, get vaccines for COVID and the flu, and continue with all the good hygiene stressed during the pandemic.

However, Vermonters are hoping this year was a sign of less stressful holiday seasons to come.

“It was better, it wasn’t as stressful,” said Mary Hauck of Colchester. “I have to say I’ve gotten more into the habit of ordering online, but I still wear a mask everywhere and we did get out and do things for once, but we did wear masks.”

Health professionals suggest that with medium community transmission levels, people should be considering wearing a mask in busy stores as an extra precaution along with getting the booster if they haven’t yet.

