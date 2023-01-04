Facelift for West Lebanon’s Main Street to improve street, sidewalk, landscaping

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Main Street in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, will get a facelift.

The quarter-mile or so stretch of road will undergo significant street and sidewalk improvements, as well as a new roundabout. Landscaping and additional trees are also part of the plan.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, and Rep. Annie Kuster, D-New Hampshire, helped secure more than $2.3 million for the project.

Officials say it’s an important part of the city that often welcomes visitors, including those from Vermont.

“A lot of cars pass through that corridor. There is a lot of opportunities for business development. And to make it more that historic Main Street is what the community is asking for and what we would like to see happen,” Deputy City Manager David Brooks said.

Officials say site plans are already in the works but the timing of the project will depend on when the funds are officially released. Groundbreaking will likely take place in the spring of 2024.

