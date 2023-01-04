Gov. Sununu to be sworn in for 4th term

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Gov. Chris Sununu/File(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chirs Sununu will be sworn in for a fourth term Thursday.

The inaugural ceremony, which will take place around 12 p.m. in front of a joint session of the Legislature, will be followed by Sununu’s inaugural address, in which he will lay out his vision for the next two years.

Among the issues that are likely to come up are education funding accounts that provide student choice, and funding for child care, which officials say is a burden on families across the Granite State.

“I am hoping that he talks about fair and equitable budgeting that considers the entire state. That is not about driving budget cuts for the wealthiest in the state and always for businesses in the state,” said Sen. Sue Prentiss, D-Lebanon.

Republicans are in control in both the House and Senate. But in the House, it’s a razor-thin majority, which means any legislation that is passed will likely need bipartisan support.

Related Stories:

NH lawmakers expected to revisit cannabis sales

GOP holds tiny majority in New Hampshire House

New Hampshire lawmakers to vote on Medicaid expansion

Balance is key as NH lawmakers head into budget year

Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont police are investigating reports of potential threats at two Vermont schools. - File...
Police investigating reports of threats at 2 Vermont schools
New Hampshire authorities have recovered the body of a Norwich man in the Connecticut River...
Body of missing Norwich man found in Connecticut River
Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in the Northeast Kingdom. - File photo
Police: Man shot and injured in Northeast Kingdom
Guzman
Guzman on hand for annual Killington New Year’s gala
Construction is wrapping up on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The final section of the 93-mile...
Towns prepare for tourists as crews work to finish final stretch of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail

Latest News

x
Vermont lawmakers get to work as 2023 legislative session opens
Vermont lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to open a new...
Vermont lawmakers get to work as 2023 legislative session opens
New York has announced a $100 million settlement with Coinbase over what state officials called...
Coinbase to pay $100M in settlement with New York regulators
Lebanon suspects
Police seek to ID suspects in Lebanon robbery