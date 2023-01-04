Gov. Sununu to be sworn in for 4th term

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chirs Sununu will be sworn in for a fourth term Thursday.

The inaugural ceremony, which will take place around 12 p.m. in front of a joint session of the Legislature, will be followed by Sununu’s inaugural address, in which he will lay out his vision for the next two years.

Among the issues that are likely to come up are education funding accounts that provide student choice, and funding for child care, which officials say is a burden on families across the Granite State.

“I am hoping that he talks about fair and equitable budgeting that considers the entire state. That is not about driving budget cuts for the wealthiest in the state and always for businesses in the state,” said Sen. Sue Prentiss, D-Lebanon.

Republicans are in control in both the House and Senate. But in the House, it’s a razor-thin majority, which means any legislation that is passed will likely need bipartisan support.

