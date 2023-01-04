Grant opens for watershed protection projects

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Money to keep Vermont’s waterways clean and healthy is now available.

The 2023 Vermont Watershed Grants Program is now accepting applications for projects that protect, restore and enhance the state’s lakes, streams, rivers, and ponds.

In addition to keeping water clean, state leaders are looking to fund projects that aim to protect of restoring fish and aquatic wildlife habitats.

$70,000 worth of grants are available with 10,000 being the largest single grant offered.

Applications are due February 8th and you can apply on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.

