Grant opens for watershed protection projects

Money to keep Vermont’s waterways clean and healthy is now available.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Money to keep Vermont’s waterways clean and healthy is now available.

The 2023 Vermont Watershed Grants Program is now accepting applications for projects that protect, restore and enhance the state’s lakes, streams, rivers, and ponds.

In addition to keeping water clean, state leaders are looking to fund projects that aim to protect of restoring fish and aquatic wildlife habitats.

$70,000 worth of grants are available with 10,000 being the largest single grant offered.

Applications are due February 8th and you can apply on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont police are investigating reports of potential threats at two Vermont schools. - File...
Police investigating reports of threats at 2 Vermont schools
New Hampshire authorities have recovered the body of a Norwich man in the Connecticut River...
Body of missing Norwich man found in Connecticut River
Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in the Northeast Kingdom. - File photo
Police: Man shot and injured in Northeast Kingdom
Guzman
Guzman on hand for annual Killington New Year’s gala
Construction is wrapping up on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The final section of the 93-mile...
Towns prepare for tourists as crews work to finish final stretch of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail

Latest News

Money to keep Vermont’s waterways clean and healthy is now available.
Grant opens for watershed protection projects
Advocates said rivers are healthier and more resilient thanks to restoration efforts along the...
Connecticut River Conservation organization wraps up year
Covered bridges are an iconic fixture, found in nearly every county in Vermont. But time,...
Preserving the past: Lyndon leaders look to save two covered bridges
File Photo
Connecticut River Conservation organization wraps up year