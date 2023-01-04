Gurung sentencing set for Feburary

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The sentencing for convicted Burlington murderer Aita Gurung will take place on February 6.

Gurung was found guilty in November of first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder for the 2017 killing of his wife and attack on his mother-in-law.

Gurung was recently moved from a mental health facility to a psychiatric unit at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

His attorney says they are planning to appeal and have requested a new trial, claiming the court didn’t provide competent Nepalese translation in the insanity defense trial.

