How to rid your house of cancer-causing radon gas

More than 70,000 homes in Vermont have deadly radon in them, according to the American Lung Association.
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - January is National Radon Awareness Month. According to the American Lung Association, tens of thousands of homes in Vermont have deadly radon inside. But there are steps you can take to detect and mitigate the risk.

“It definitely succeeded in removing radon from our basement and from our house,” Susan Murcott said.

When Murcott and her husband moved into their home, they were notified of a radon problem in their area, so they decided to buy a radon detector. Radon is a tasteless, odorless gas.

Murcott says she’s glad she installed the detector when she did.

“We bought a radon detector when we moved into the house 12 years ago. We kept on radon level checks. Last summer, we put in a radon removal system which we are really happy with which brought it down to practically zero,” she said.

According to the American Lung Association, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer. The nonprofit estimates roughly 74,000 Vermont households are living with the gas. They say this is definitely something homeowners and renters should be aware of.

“Radon is everywhere. It’s a gas, it’s something we can’t see or smell. But it develops underground and usually enters the home through cracks in a foundation. I don’t want to cause alarm but more raise awareness that this is something a lot of people aren’t familiar with,” said Trevor Summerfield of the American Lung Association.

The Environmental Protection Agency recommends homes should be fixed when radon levels are above 4 picocuries per liter.

The Health Department sends out 3,000 free radon test kits in Vermont every year and everyone should consider getting one.

“The Health Department laboratory also sells various types of test kits. The ones that we give out through the radon program are long-term test kits. So those are meant to be used for three months up to a year,” said Michelle Thompson, a radon measurement specialist.

If you have detectable levels of radon below the 4 pCi/L threshold, the Health Department says you should still consider installing a radon mitigation system, which costs between $1,500 and $2,500.

Click here for more information on testing your home for radon and how to get a test kit from the Health Department. You can also go to a local hardware store and buy a kit off the shelf.

