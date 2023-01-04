H.S. hoops and hockey for Tuesday, January 3rd
Scores and highlights from around the state
BOYS HOCKEY
South Burlington 4, U-32 2
Milton 3, Lyndon 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
South Burlington 7, U-32 5
BOYS BASKETBALL
Richford 78, Craftsbury 30
Mt. Abe 73, Mill River 25
Fair Haven 54, Rutland 50
South Burlington 62, Brattleboro 37
MSJ 64, Burr and Burton 44
Rivendell 62, Blue Mountain 33
West Rutland 65, Oxbow 55
Green Mountain 54, Springfield 41
BFA - Fairfax 63, Milton 57
Winooski 59, Missisquoi 36
Vergennes 67, Otter Valley 60
White River Valleyb 62, Proctor 39
Danville 84, Stowe 39
Pittsfield (Mass.) 88, Mt. Anthony 67
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CVU 50, South Burlington 18
Lake Region 42, Lyndon 39
Spaulding 46, Harwood 40
Burlington 56, Essex 41
St. Johnsbury 58, Mt. Mansfield 49
White River Valley 63, Green Mountain 25
Hartford 41, Brattleboro 40
Peoples 58, Randolph 28
Lamoille 53, U-32 44
WIlliamstown 40, Northfield 25
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.