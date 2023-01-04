H.S. hoops and hockey for Tuesday, January 3rd

Scores and highlights from around the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOYS HOCKEY

South Burlington 4, U-32 2

Milton 3, Lyndon 1

GIRLS HOCKEY

South Burlington 7, U-32 5

BOYS BASKETBALL

Richford 78, Craftsbury 30

Mt. Abe 73, Mill River 25

Fair Haven 54, Rutland 50

South Burlington 62, Brattleboro 37

MSJ 64, Burr and Burton 44

Rivendell 62, Blue Mountain 33

West Rutland 65, Oxbow 55

Green Mountain 54, Springfield 41

BFA - Fairfax 63, Milton 57

Winooski 59, Missisquoi 36

Vergennes 67, Otter Valley 60

White River Valleyb 62, Proctor 39

Danville 84, Stowe 39

Pittsfield (Mass.) 88, Mt. Anthony 67

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CVU 50, South Burlington 18

Lake Region 42, Lyndon 39

Spaulding 46, Harwood 40

Burlington 56, Essex 41

St. Johnsbury 58, Mt. Mansfield 49

White River Valley 63, Green Mountain 25

Hartford 41, Brattleboro 40

Peoples 58, Randolph 28

Lamoille 53, U-32 44

WIlliamstown 40, Northfield 25

