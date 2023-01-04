Irasburg sugarhouse destroyed in explosion, fire

An explosion and fire destroyed an Irasburg sugarhouse Tuesday night off Route 58.
An explosion and fire destroyed an Irasburg sugarhouse Tuesday night off Route 58.(Courtesy: Irasburg Fire Dept.)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRASBURG Vt. (WCAX) - An explosion and fire destroyed a sugarhouse in the Northeast Kingdom.

Neighbors heard the blast Tuesday night and called authorities. Five departments responded to the blaze in the woods off Route 58 in Irasburg.

The fire chief says flames could be seen nearly 10 miles away and that getting to the scene was difficult, backing equipment into the woods and transporting firefighters in the back of pickup trucks.

No one was injured but the sugaring operation is a total loss. The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont police are investigating reports of potential threats at two Vermont schools. - File...
Police investigating reports of threats at 2 Vermont schools
New Hampshire authorities have recovered the body of a Norwich man in the Connecticut River...
Body of missing Norwich man found in Connecticut River
Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in the Northeast Kingdom. - File photo
Police: Man shot and injured in Northeast Kingdom
Guzman
Guzman on hand for annual Killington New Year’s gala
Construction is wrapping up on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The final section of the 93-mile...
Towns prepare for tourists as crews work to finish final stretch of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail

Latest News

Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
‘Innocent coincidence’ led to Vt. trooper’s suspension, lawyer says
Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Gov. Sununu to be sworn in for 4th term
x
Vermont lawmakers get to work as 2023 legislative session opens
Vermont lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to open a new...
Vermont lawmakers get to work as 2023 legislative session opens