Irasburg sugarhouse destroyed in explosion, fire

IRASBURG Vt. (WCAX) - An explosion and fire destroyed a sugarhouse in the Northeast Kingdom.

Neighbors heard the blast Tuesday night and called authorities. Five departments responded to the blaze in the woods off Route 58 in Irasburg.

The fire chief says flames could be seen nearly 10 miles away and that getting to the scene was difficult, backing equipment into the woods and transporting firefighters in the back of pickup trucks.

No one was injured but the sugaring operation is a total loss. The fire is under investigation.

