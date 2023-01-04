Keene Valley congregation to ship sleeping bags to Ukraine

KEENE VALLEY, N.Y. (WCAX) - As fighting continues in Ukraine with Russian missiles targetting critical civilian infrastructure, residents in New York’s Keene Valley are seeking to help people impacted by the war stay warm.

Boxes upon boxes sit in the Keene Valley Congregational Church -- all of them stuffed with warm clothes, blankets, and sleeping bags to send to Ukraine.

Congregation member Naj Wikoff spearheaded the collection after meeting a Ukranian skeleton athlete at the World Cup last month. “And I asked him, ‘You know, what can we do for you? What would be helpful?’ And he said, ‘Sleeping bags. We need sleeping bags!’ And it’s obvious because they have no heat,” Wikoff said. And in the North Country, Wikoff says there’s no shortage of spare warm gear. “I mean, this is a center for hiking. A lot of people have sleeping bags. We thought, somebody has extra sleeping bags. I know I do. So, we put the call out.”

The Mission and Social Action Committee within the church started collecting sleeping bags, and warm, dark-colored clothes to send to Ukrainians in need. And while they say it’s a pretty active church community, the outpouring of support for this project was massive, with donations coming from as far as Vermont.

Ukrainian“On the one hand, overwhelmed, deeply grateful, and not surprised,” said Nancy McArthur, the church’s treasurer. They gathered 100 sleeping bags and dozens of boxes of clothes totaling 700 pounds. McArthur says even people who don’t have much to give have given what they can, falling in line with the teachings of their faith. “If we look at the numbers of things we’ve collected versus our small little hamlet, I think we know that that need is a very wide need in terms of this sense of wanting to help, and particularly this cause.”

And this crew has even more packing to do before putting the boxes on a cargo plane to Poland. From there it will be put on a train to Kyiv. “We have contact people on the other side through the skeleton athlete, so we know everything that’s given and goes there is going to go into people’s hands who need it,” Wikoff said.

They say financial contributions help with transportation costs and the rest of that money will be sent to Ukraine, too.

While the coats and sleeping bags will be shipped off this week, the church will be collecting money for generators as well -- which run about $500 each. They’ll be collecting those funds until the end of the month.

