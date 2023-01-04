Newsmaker Interview: Vt. House Speaker Jill Krowinski

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Legislature gaveled in for its first session of the new year on Wednesday, and Rep. Jill Krowinski has returned for a second biennium as House speaker.

The Chittenden County lawmaker has said she plans to leverage Democrats’ new veto-proof supermajority to focus on issues including housing, child care, and the environment.

Calvin Cutler spoke with Krowinski about her hopes for the session.

Related Stories:

Vermont lawmakers get to work as 2023 legislative session opens

Newsmaker Interview: Senator Phil Baruth

Krowinski again selected as Vermont House speaker, details agenda

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont police are investigating reports of potential threats at two Vermont schools. - File...
Police investigating reports of threats at 2 Vermont schools
New Hampshire authorities have recovered the body of a Norwich man in the Connecticut River...
Body of missing Norwich man found in Connecticut River
Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in the Northeast Kingdom. - File photo
Police: Man shot and injured in Northeast Kingdom
Guzman
Guzman on hand for annual Killington New Year’s gala
Construction is wrapping up on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The final section of the 93-mile...
Towns prepare for tourists as crews work to finish final stretch of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail

Latest News

File photo
Health Watch: Avoiding injuries on ice and snow
Health Watch: Avoiding injuries on ice and snow
Health center seeks to recruit new dental workers
Wednesday Weathercast
Wednesday Weathercast
Lebanon officials consider turning former dealership into charitable casino