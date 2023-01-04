Newsmaker Interview: Vt. House Speaker Jill Krowinski
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Legislature gaveled in for its first session of the new year on Wednesday, and Rep. Jill Krowinski has returned for a second biennium as House speaker.
The Chittenden County lawmaker has said she plans to leverage Democrats’ new veto-proof supermajority to focus on issues including housing, child care, and the environment.
Calvin Cutler spoke with Krowinski about her hopes for the session.
