Newsmaker Interview: Vt. House Speaker Jill Krowinski

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Legislature gaveled in for its first session of the new year on Wednesday, and Rep. Jill Krowinski has returned for a second biennium as House speaker.

The Chittenden County lawmaker has said she plans to leverage Democrats’ new veto-proof supermajority to focus on issues including housing, child care, and the environment.

Calvin Cutler spoke with Krowinski about her hopes for the session.

