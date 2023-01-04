Police seek to ID suspects in Lebanon robbery

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are asking for assistance in identifying two suspects who robbed an Upper Valley convenience store.

It happened Friday, December 23 at the Jiffy Mart off Exit 18 in Lebanon. Lebanon Police say a young male suspect distracted the clerk while the other suspect stole money from a safe. They say the older male was wearing a brown jacket with an American flag on the left shoulder with the lettering “Snap-On” on the right sleeve. He also appeared to have a skull tattoo on his right hand.

The suspects were seen in a white truck with a snowplow that had damage to the right passenger door.

Lebanon truck (Photo provided)

Anyone with information is asked to call the police or submit an anonymous tip.

