Vermont deer harvest on par with 3 year average

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials say this fall’s deer harvest was on par with previous seasons.

While the final tally won’t be available till March, officials say preliminary numbers show hunters harvested a little over 17,400 deer. That includes close to 9,600 bucks, an increase over last year, 9133 harvest and near the previous 3-year average of 9,482. The antlerless deer harvest will be around 7,800, also similar to the previous 3-year average of 7,651. The archery harvest was the second highest on record, behind only the 2020 season.

“Hunting conditions were generally good in 2022,” Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Nick Fortin said in a statement. “Limited fall foods caused deer to move more and spend more time feeding in fields, which made it easier for hunters to locate them. Snow during much of the regular season in November also helped hunters locate and see deer.”

The final numbers will be posted on Fish and Wildlife’s website in early March.

